Too early for BMW to raise 2012 profit target -CFO

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker BMW said its earnings performance through March confirmed its cautious optimism for the full year, but said it was too early to raise its 2012 profit forecast.

Finance chief Friedrich Eichiner told reporters during a conference call on Thursday that the company would revisit its guidance after the second quarter.

BMW currently expects the operating margin in its core passenger cars business to be at the upper end of its 8-10 percent target range in 2012.

For the first quarter it was 11.6 percent. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)