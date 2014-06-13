FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW says met Tesla executives to discuss electric cars
#Market News
June 13, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

BMW says met Tesla executives to discuss electric cars

FRANKFURT, June 13 (Reuters) - German premium auto maker BMW on Friday said its managers had met with executives from U.S.-based electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc to talk about potential cooperation on electric mobility.

“Both companies are strongly committed to the success of electro-mobility and discussed how to further strengthen the development of electro mobility on an international level,” a BMW spokesman said in a statement.

BMW said the meeting had taken place on Wednesday but declined to comment in detail about the nature of the talks, or about which BMW executives has met with Tesla. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

