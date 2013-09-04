FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW may export bikes developed with India's TVS Motor-exec
September 4, 2013 / 7:57 AM / 4 years ago

BMW may export bikes developed with India's TVS Motor-exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - BMW AG’s motorcycle division may export motorbikes it is developing with Indian partner TVS Motor Co Ltd, the German company’s country head said on Wednesday.

“We are looking forward to developing a motorbike, which is for TVS on the higher end, for BMW on the lower end,” said Philipp von Sahr, president of BMW Group India. “Maybe also in the long term...we also want to export such bikes.”

TVS and BMW Motorrad in April said they would develop and produce a series of motorcycles in the sub-500 cubic centimeter segment, with each company selling individual versions of the bikes through their own distribution channels. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

