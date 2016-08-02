FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. approves 2017 BMW diesel sales
August 2, 2016

U.S. approves 2017 BMW diesel sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday it has approved the sale of new 2017 model year BMW AG diesel vehicles in the United States after a thorough review.

Chris Grundler, head of the EPA's Office of Transportation and Air Quality, told reporters on the sidelines of an automotive conference the agency granted certification to BMW on Friday. BMW had said last month that U.S. product certification of all 2017 BMW diesel models has been delayed due to testing logistics. Grundler said EPA has not yet approved sale of Daimler AG's 2017 diesel Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
