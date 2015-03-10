FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW says February sales rise 7.6 percent
March 10, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

BMW says February sales rise 7.6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 10 (Reuters) - BMW said deliveries of BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce cars rose 7.6 percent in February to a best for the month of 151,952 vehicles, thanks to good sales in Germany, North America and due to demand for the Mini and the BMW X5 offroader.

“We’ve had a good start to the year with February setting another sales record,” said Ian Robertson, BMW board member responsible for sales and marketing.

Sales of BMW-branded vehicles rose 5.2 percent in February to 131,416 vehicles, while Mini sales increased 27.1 percent to 20,303. In Germany, sales rose 13.3 percent, while in North America, sales rose 13.8 percent. Sales of the BMW X5 were up 46 percent. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

