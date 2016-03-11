FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMW says group sales in February rise 7.9 percent
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
March 11, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

BMW says group sales in February rise 7.9 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - BMW said 163,965 BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles were delivered to customers in February, an increase of 7.9 percent on the same month last year.

Sales of BMW branded cars rose 9.1 percent, to 143,419 vehicles thanks to the introduction of the X1 compact offroader, the company said.

Ian Robertson, member of the board of management of BMW AG responsible for sales and marketing said: “We remain optimistic that we will continue to achieve steady sales growth as the year progresses.” (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.