BMW Group October deliveries rise 11 pct on China demand

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - BMW Group said deliveries of BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce cars rose 11.1 percent in October to 184,297, thanks to a 20 percent rise in Chinese sales and a rebound in demand for the Mini following the introduction of a new model.

The Mini achieved its best-ever October sales, boosted by a 53.7 percent jump in demand after a new, three-door model hit showrooms, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sales of BMW branded vehicles climbed 10.8 percent to total 155,120 in October. BMW branded sales received a boost from the introduction of a new version of the X5 offroader as well as robust demand for its 3 and 5 series sedans.

October also saw deliveries of 1,985 BMW branded i3 electric cars, and 419 i8 hybrid sportscars.

BMW reiterated it was on track to achieving a target of selling more than two million vehicles by the end of the year. (Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by Thomas Atkins)