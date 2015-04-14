FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW says March brand sales up 5.1 pct to record 195,593 cars
April 14, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BMW says March brand sales up 5.1 pct to record 195,593 cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 14 (Reuters) - BMW said on Tuesday sales of its core luxury brand rose 5.1 percent in March to a record 195,593 cars, thanks to strong demand for the 2-Series compact van and the 4-Series model.

First-quarter BMW brand sales were up 5.4 percent at 451,576 cars, the Munich-based automaker said, citing continued growth in Europe, North America and China.

BMW outsold its German premium rivals Audi and Mercedes-Benz, which posted March deliveries of 177,950 cars and 183,467 cars, respectively. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

