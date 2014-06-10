FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW says May BMW brand deliveries up 10 pct on U.S, Asia demand
June 10, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

BMW says May BMW brand deliveries up 10 pct on U.S, Asia demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s BMW said on Monday that global sales of its BMW-branded luxury cars increased 10 percent in May, powered by demand in the United States and Asia.

Deliveries rose to 153,023 cars and sport-utility vehicles in May, compared with 139,142 a year earlier, Munich-based BMW said.

Five-month deliveries were up 10.9 percent at 722,129 cars.

BMW group sales, including the core luxury brand, Rolls-Royce and MINI, rose 6.8 percent last month to 177,741 autos. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

