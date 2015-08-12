FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW July sales rise 5.6 pct as Europe demand offsets China slump
August 12, 2015

BMW July sales rise 5.6 pct as Europe demand offsets China slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - BMW July sales rise as Europe demand offsets China slump BMW on Wednesday said deliveries of its Mini, BMW and Rolls-Royce cars rose 5.6 percent in July to a new record high as demand in Europe and the United States helped offset falling sales in China, the world’s largest car market.

BMW Group sales totalled 173,195 in July, with sales of BMW branded passenger car deliveries rising 5.8 percent to total 147,513. Sales of BMW’s X5 sports utility vehicle were up 32.7 percent, the company said.

In China, sales of BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles fell 6.2 percent, with BMW branded vehicle deliveries down 7.4 percent in July.

In contrast, BMW Group sales rose 11.3 percent in Europe, with BMW brand sales up 12 percent.

BMW brand sales rose 2.1 percent to 26,970 in the United States, and sales at group level were down 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

