BMW group sales rise 4 pct in October
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 11, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

BMW group sales rise 4 pct in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - BMW Group vehicle sales rose 4 percent in October to a record high for the month thanks to continued growth in its three main markets, Europe, the United States and China, the carmaker said on Wednesday.

The increase was a slowdown however from growth rates of 7.8 percent in September and 7.2 percent in August.

Over the first 10 months of the year, sales in Europe rose 10.1 percent, in United States 5.4 percent and 2.3 percent in China. (Reporting by Sylwia Lasek; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
