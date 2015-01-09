FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW 2014 deliveries rose 8 pct to record 2.1 mln cars
January 9, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

BMW 2014 deliveries rose 8 pct to record 2.1 mln cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 9 (Reuters) - German auto maker BMW Group said deliveries rose 8 percent to 2,117,965 Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mini vehicles in 2014, the fourth record year in a row thanks to 17 percent rise in demand in China and a 5.3 percent increase in the United States.

The Munich-based company fulfilled its full-year goal of achieving more than 2 million in sales mainly thanks to demand for its 3-series and 5-series sedans.

Deliveries of BMW branded cars rose 9.5 percent to 1,811,719 with 3-series model registrations up by two percent to 476,792 vehicles.

Mini sales dipped 0.9 percent on the year due to the switchover to a new generation model, but December registrations showed a 21 percent jump in demand. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Atkins)

