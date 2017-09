FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW said its July deliveries rose 7.6 percent to 163,959 vehicles, helped by growth at its core brand.

In the seven months through July, sales rose to a record 1.18 million vehicles, up 7 percent from the year-earlier period, the Munich-based company said on Friday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)