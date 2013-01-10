BMW to increase vehicle sales further after fresh 2012 record

FRANKFURT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - BMW, the world’s largest premium carmaker, said it aimed to increase vehicles sales further in 2013 after hitting a new record for the whole of last year.

The company said on Thursday it sold 1.845 million vehicles in 2012, up 10.6 percent compared with 2011. Sales for the month of December stood at 181,571 vehicles, up 14.8 percent.

“We enter the new year with positive momentum and despite the prevailing headwinds in some markets, we aim to achieve another record year in sales in 2013,” Ian Robertson, board member responsible for sales and marketing, said in a statement. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Jonathan Gould)