2nd Circuit revives federal warranty claims against BMW dealer

A lawsuit by the unhappy buyer of a used BMW met the federal lemon law’s $50,000 threshold for jurisdiction even though the plaintiff's contractual damages were at most $36,000, a U.S. appeals court held on Wednesday.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling by a federal magistrate judge in Manhattan, who dismissed Maya Pyskaty’s claims last year against the dealership Wide World BMW of Spring Valley, New York after finding the amount in controversy was too low.

