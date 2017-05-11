FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
2nd Circuit revives federal warranty claims against BMW dealer
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 11, 2017 / 12:15 AM / 3 months ago

2nd Circuit revives federal warranty claims against BMW dealer

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A lawsuit by the unhappy buyer of a used BMW met the federal lemon law’s $50,000 threshold for jurisdiction even though the plaintiff's contractual damages were at most $36,000, a U.S. appeals court held on Wednesday.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling by a federal magistrate judge in Manhattan, who dismissed Maya Pyskaty’s claims last year against the dealership Wide World BMW of Spring Valley, New York after finding the amount in controversy was too low.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2q4dkrV (Reporting by Anthony Lin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.