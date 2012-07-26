FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW India Fin raises 8 bln rupees via 2-,3-,5-yr bonds
July 26, 2012

BMW India Fin raises 8 bln rupees via 2-,3-,5-yr bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - BMW India Financial Services has
raised 8 billion Indian rupees ($142.44 million) through a bond
sale, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Thursday.
    The firm issued two-year bonds at 9.95 percent, three-year
bonds at 10.05 percent and five-year bonds at 10.25 percent, the
source said.
    BMW India is a unit of premium carmaker BMW. The
issue is rated 'AAA' by rating agency Crisil. 
    HSBC is the arranger for the bond sale, the source said.
($1 = 56.1650 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

