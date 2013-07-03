FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil state bank says exposure to Batista's EBX Group is 'small'
#Credit Markets
July 3, 2013 / 10:42 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil state bank says exposure to Batista's EBX Group is 'small'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-owned development bank, BNDES, said on Wednesday that exposure to Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista’s Grupo EBX industrial conglomerate represents only “a very small portion” of its net equity.

The bank has authorized up to 10.4 billion reais ($4.59 billion) in loans for EBX, but has not disbursed the total amount to the group’s companies, BNDES said in a statement. It also said that its BNDESPAR corporate holdings unit has about 0.6 percent of its assets in EBX Group stock.

$1 = 2.2678 Brazilian reais Reporting by Jeb Blount and Alonso Soto; Editing by Gary Hill

