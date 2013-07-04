FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil state bank says exposure to Batista's EBX Group is small
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 4, 2013 / 1:11 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil state bank says exposure to Batista's EBX Group is small

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Brazil banks face concerns they may face losses on EBX
loans
    * BNDES has pledged up to $4.6 bln in loans but not
disbursed all

 (Updates with BNDES comment, EBX debt background)
    RIO DE JANEIRO, July 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-owned
development bank, BNDES, said on Wednesday that its exposure to
Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's heavily indebted Grupo EBX
industrial conglomerate represents only "a very small portion"
of its net equity.
    A lack of clarity about how much exposure Brazilian
financial institutions have to Batista and EBX has raised
concern that they may soon face losses on their EBX loans.    
    BNDES said in a statement it has pledged up to 10.4 billion
reais ($4.6 billion) in loans for EBX, but has not disbursed the
total amount to the group's companies, while its BNDESPAR
corporate holdings unit had about 0.6 percent of its assets in
EBX Group stock as of March 31.
    "Each contract signed with EBX, including bank finance
contracts, are structured with specific guaranties," BNDES said.
    "BNDES is following the development of events related to the
EBX Group, which has solid and valid assets, and trusts in the
capacity of those involved to find the best solution to its
existing challenges."
    EBX companies in oil, energy, coal, iron ore, ports, and
shipbuilding have shed about $50 billion of value since 2010. 
    Shares of the largely revenue-less start-ups have plunged,
in many cases more than 90 percent. Project delays and failure
to meet production expectations have sent bond prices to levels
that indicate investors expect default on debt. 
    BNDES, and four other major Brazilian banks have 9.42
billion reais ($4.2 billion) of loan exposure to EBX Group
companies, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Monday.
    This number may be "underestimated" due to poor financial
disclosure and difficulty in knowing how much of that exposure
has viable collateral. 
    BNDESPAR owns stakes in five EBX group companies - coal firm
CCX Carvão de Colombia SA, iron ore miner MMX
Mineração e Metálicos SA, oil firm OGX Petróleo e Gás
Participações SA and electricity generator and gas
producer MPX Energia SA. 
    It also owns a stake in privately held industrial automation
company SIX Soluções Inteligentes.
    BNDESPAR holdings in EBX Companies:     
 Company Name       BNDESPAR    Stake Value
                    Stake %     July 2, 2013 in
                                 Brazilian
                                Reais
 CCX (coal)         11.72%      15.95 mln
 MMX (iron ore)     0.66%       8.70 mln
 OGX (oil & gas)    0.26%       4.68 mln
 MPX (electricity)  10.34%      441.5 mln
 SIX (automation)   33.02       81.0 mln
 TOTAL              n/a         551.9 mln
    ($1 = 2.2678 Brazilian reais)

 (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Alonso Soto; Editing by Gary Hill
and Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.