FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BNDES agrees to accelerate loan repayment to Brazil Treasury
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 9 months ago

BNDES agrees to accelerate loan repayment to Brazil Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's state development bank BNDES agreed to repay up to 100 billion reais ($29 billion) in loans owed to the federal government before the end of the year, in a bid to help curb rapid public debt growth.

Rio de Janeiro-based BNDES said it scrapped an original plan to repay the Treasury loan in three annual installments through 2018.

In an interview on Tuesday with Reuters, BNDES Chief Executive Officer Maria Sílvia Bastos Marquest had left open the possibility of an early repayment deal. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.