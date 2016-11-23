BRIEF-Relentless qtrly loss per share $0.00
* Relentless resources ltd - averaged 159 boed (59% oil and liquids) in q3 2016, down 44% from same period last year
SAO PAULO Nov 23 Brazil's state development bank BNDES agreed to repay up to 100 billion reais ($29 billion) in loans owed to the federal government before the end of the year, in a bid to help curb rapid public debt growth.
Rio de Janeiro-based BNDES said it scrapped an original plan to repay the Treasury loan in three annual installments through 2018.
In an interview on Tuesday with Reuters, BNDES Chief Executive Officer Maria Sílvia Bastos Marquest had left open the possibility of an early repayment deal. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* USANA Health Sciences Inc says company will no longer utilize a co-CEO management structure
* Airgain inc files for common stock offering of up to $26 million - sec filing