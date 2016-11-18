FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Brazil's BNDES posts 6.4 bln reais Q3 net income
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 18, 2016 / 1:31 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil's BNDES posts 6.4 bln reais Q3 net income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's state development bank BNDES posted net income of 6.414 billion reais ($1.89 billion) in the third quarter, more than double the year before, according to a statement.

Earnings growth stemmed mainly from tax credits on loan-loss provisions amounting to 4.514 billion reais, the bank said.

For the nine months to September, net profit totaled 4.240 billion reais, down from 6.639 billion reais, after the bank posted a net loss at the start of 2016, according to the statement.

$1 = 3.3906 reais Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.