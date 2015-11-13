FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's BNDES profit jumps 62 pct on loan repricing
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2015 / 3:58 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's BNDES profit jumps 62 pct on loan repricing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Profit at Brazil’s state development bank BNDES rose 62 percent in the third quarter after a series of increases in benchmark borrowing costs this year propped up interest income and helped offset swelling investment portfolio losses.

Rio de Janeiro-based BNDES, the largest source of long-term corporate lending in Brazil, earned 3.214 billion reais ($822 million) in net income in the third quarter, compared with 1.928 billion reais a year earlier, according to a statement on Friday.

Details on quarterly revenue from lending transactions and investment income proceeds were not made available in the statement. Still, the bank said that trading-related income helped bolster results, despite a widespread slump in local equity markets.

This year, the government raised the TJLP benchmark interest rate, which BNDES uses as a peg for borrowing costs, as part of an effort to bolster public finances and cut the amount of subsidized credit flowing into Latin America’s largest economy. The TJLP, currently at 7 percent, is less than half the overnight lending Selic rate, at which all market-based loans are pegged.

In the first nine months, profit fell about 10 percent to 6.639 billion reais as investment income slumped by 5.4 billion reais in the period.

Return on equity at BNDES was 15.5 percent in the first nine months, the statement said.

$1 = 3.8006 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.