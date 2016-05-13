FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Profit at Brazil's BNDES unchanged despite jump in provisions
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

Profit at Brazil's BNDES unchanged despite jump in provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state development bank BNDES posted net income of 1.598 billion reais ($453 million) in the first quarter, barely changed from a year earlier, even after provisions more than doubled in the face of a harsh recession and rising defaults.

Loans in arrears totaled the equivalent of 0.23 percent of BNDES’s loan book at the end of March, according to a Friday statement. Loan-loss provisions jumped to 871 million reais, compared with 393 million reais a year earlier, the statement said.

Profit was 1.585 billion reais in the same period of 2014, the statement said.

$1 = 3.5305 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.