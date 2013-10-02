BNP Paribas CEO says not interested in buying Commerzbank

FRANKFURT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas SA has no interest in taking over German lender Commerzbank, the French bank’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

“Commerzbank is not on the agenda and that’s it,” BNP Paribas CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafe told journalists at a media briefing in Frankfurt, when asked whether buying a stake or all of state-backed Commerzbank was an option.

“We are going to grow organically,” in Germany, he added.

BNP has been mentioned as a potential suitor for Germany’s second-biggest lender. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Kathrin Jones; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)