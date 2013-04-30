BNP to net 200 mln euros from Belgium portfolio sale-paper

PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas will make a 200 million euro ($262 million) gain from the sale of a structured credit portfolio held by Belgium’s “bad bank”, Royal Park Investments (RPI), French newspaper Le Figaro reported on Tuesday.

The Belgian finance ministry said on Saturday that RPI had disposed of its asset portfolio through a block sale to Credit Suisse and Lone Star Funds, a specialist in buying distressed debt assets, for 6.7 billion euros.

BNP Paribas had 200 million euros of equity capital in RPI as of last month.

Le Figaro said BNP would register the one-time gain in its second-quarter accounts.

The bank, which is due to publish first-quarter results on Friday, declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)