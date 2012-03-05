FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BNP Paribas says will take part in Greek PSI
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 6 years ago

BNP Paribas says will take part in Greek PSI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas, France’s biggest listed bank, is to take part in the private-sector initiative to help ease Greece’s debt load by 100 billion euros ($132.05 billion), a spokeswoman at BNP said on Monday.

“BNP Paribas will bring its Greek government bond holdings to the PSI exchange,” she said, without giving any further details.

The bond swap is part of a series of operations that Greece is carrying out under a new 130 billion-euro financing agreement with the euro zone and IMF that aims to cut its debt-to-GDP ratio from 160 percent to 120 percent by 2020.

BNP held 1.0 billion euros ($1.32 billion) of Greek sovereign debt at end-December, down from 3.5 billion in June. The bank had provisioned its Greek bondholdings to 75 percent at end-2011 and said it was confident it would not need to do more. ($1 = 0.7573 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.