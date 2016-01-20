FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BNP Paribas hires banks to manage First Hawaiian Bank IPO-sources
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 20, 2016 / 3:26 PM / 2 years ago

BNP Paribas hires banks to manage First Hawaiian Bank IPO-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS/LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - French bank BNP Paribas has mandated Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch as co-ordinating banks to prepare an Initial Public Offering (IPO) for its U.S. unit First Hawaiian Bank, three sources close to the matter said.

One of the sources said BNP Paribas was estimating the value of the business at between $4 billion and $5 billion.

Neither BNP Paribas nor Goldman Sachs would comment. Bank of America Merrill Lynch was not immediately available for comment.

Last December BNP Paribas said it was looking at various options for First Hawaiian as part of its plans to improve its finances and to respond to new regulatory requirements.

Reporting by Julien Ponthus, Matthieu Protard and Freya Berry, writing by Andrew Callus, editing by Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.