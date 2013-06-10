FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BNP could merge U.S. units to cope with reform-report
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2013 / 5:52 AM / in 4 years

BNP could merge U.S. units to cope with reform-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas, France’s biggest bank, is planning to merge its U.S. operations in an attempt to offset the impact of possible U.S. regulatory reforms for foreign banks, The Financial Times said on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

BNP, which is one of the world’s largest by assets has drawn up detailed plans to combine BancWest, its U.S. retail banking subsidiary, with its U.S. corporate and investment banking operations in order to improve the efficiency of its capital and funding in the country.

The plan follows a proposal by Daniel Tarullo, the Federal Reserve governor responsible for bank regulation, to require foreign banks to set up intermediary holding companies to help ringfence their U.S. risks, the paper said.

BNP Paribas could not be immediately reached for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.