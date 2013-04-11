UPDATE 1-Luxembourg wants to sell stake in BGL BNP Paribas bank

* Sale seen after end of this year

LUXEMBOURG/PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - Luxembourg plans to sell its 34 percent stake in local bank BGL BNP Paribas, formerly Fortis Luxembourg, a spokeswoman for the Luxembourg government said on Thursday.

“I know that the state will sell its participation,” the spokeswoman said.

Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker told the country’s parliament on Wednesday that if a sale of the bank happened, it would likely be at the turn of the year.

“If the price, at the end of this year or at the beginning of next year is right, if we get the sum from BNP Paribas that seems adequate to us, then we will sell,” Juncker said during a state-of-the-nation address on Wednesday.

BGL-BNP Paribas is the market leader in Luxembourg for services to professionals and small companies, and the second biggest consumer bank.

The stake is unlikely to go to anyone else apart from BNP because of the importance of the Luxembourg market to the bank, analysts said.

“Luxembourg is BNP’s number four market after France, Belgium and Italy. We are not going to see another actor take the stake, this is more about at what price BNP will agree to take full control of its subsidiary,” a Paris-based bank analyst said.

Luxembourg’s government injected 2.5 billion euros into Fortis Banque Luxembourg in 2008 in exchange for a 49.9 percent stake and issued a 2 billion-euro ($2.62 billion) bond, which falls due in December 2013.

The stake fell to 34 percent when BNP Paribas became the majority shareholder of the group in 2009, as part of a bigger deal to buy 75 percent of Fortis and 25 percent of Fortis Insurance Belgium.

Luxembourg also holds a 1.04 percent stake in BNP Paribas, according to Reuters data.

A spokeswoman for BNP Paribas declined to comment on the possible sale. ($1=0.7642 euros) (Reporting by Michele Sinner in Luxembourg, James Regan and Lionel Laurent in Paris; Writing by Ben Deighton in Brussels; Editing by Greg Mahlich)