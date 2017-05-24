BNP Paribas rebrands asset management arm, details strategy to grow business

PARIS, May 24 (Reuters) - French bank BNP Paribas detailed on Wednesday a strategy to allow its asset management arm to grow assets by 5 percent annually between now and 2020, and to speed up its development in Germany, China and the United States. "We are investing in a scalable platform on which to base our future growth globally and achieve sustainable long-term success," Frederic Janbon, chief executive of BNP Paribas Asset Management said in a statement.

It will rebrand BNP Paribas Investment Partners to BNP Paribas Asset Management as of June 1. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)