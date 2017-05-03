BRIEF-UAE's Al Buhaira National Insurance Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 24 million dirhams versus 19.3 million dirhams year ago
BRUSSELS May 3 Belgium plans to sell a quarter of the stake it holds in French financial group BNP Paribas , the Belgium finance ministry said on Wednesday.
The country, which acquired the stake in 2008 as a result of a bailout of Belgian group Fortis, said it would bring back its stake in BNP Paribas to 7.8 percent from 10.3 percent previously.
Belgium bought Fortis for 9.4 billion euros ($10.26 billion) and sold 75 percent to BNP Paribas.
The finance ministry added that it would know at a later stage how much it received from Wednesday's share sale. ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Robin Emmott)
COLOMBO, May 15 The Sri Lankan rupee rose slightly in dull trade on Monday on mild dollar selling by exporters, dealers said.
