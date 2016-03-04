BNP Paribas to price 750m Tier 2 bond, revises guidance

LONDON, March 4 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has revised guidance for its long 10-year Tier 2 bond issue, which will price in a 750m size, according to a lead.

Sole bookrunner BNP Paribas has tightened initial price thoughts of 240bp area over mid-swaps to plus 230bp area (+/- 3bp). Demand for the trade is in excess of 1.85bn.

The transaction is expected to be rated Baa2/BBB+/A. The deal is expected to be priced later on Friday, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)