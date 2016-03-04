UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas reopens bank capital market

* Europe’s first bank capital deal since January

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, March 4 (IFR) - BNP Paribas offered a glimmer of hope for Europe’s battered bank capital market on Friday when it issued the first subordinated bond in the single currency since mid-January, though prospects for Additional Tier 1 issuance remain gloomy.

The 750m long 10-year Tier 2 transaction for the French lender attracted 1.8bn of demand, enabling the issuer to price the trade 13bp tighter than initial price thoughts.

The issue brought to life a market that has been battered by severe headwinds since the middle of January and where year-on-year volumes are down by more than 80%. This has put banks on the back foot at time when the capital bar continues to be raised by global regulators.

At the beginning of the year, some bankers had expected as much as 10bn of AT1 issuance by the end of the first quarter based on full-year issuance forecasts of up to 40bn, while JP Morgan analysts estimated in October last year that gross Tier 2 supply would be 33bn in 2016.

BNP Paribas seized on a more stable backdrop and an improvement in secondary levels to launch its trade. Markit’s Subordinated Financials CDS index touched 334bp in mid-February but has since tightened to 210bp.

The French bank started marketing the self-led Baa2/BBB+/A rated bullet transaction at the mid-swaps plus 240bp area, offering a concession of 25bp-30bp.

“That looked very, very low. We were expecting issuers to pay around 30bp at reoffer. But if they can get something done on non-farm payroll Friday, at this level, it’s a total game changer,” said a banker away from the deal.

While the transaction was expected to find strong domestic support, several UK-based investors in subordinated debt said they were not looking to buy.

“If you look at how upside there is on this trade versus other things, if we have another bout of volatility or Draghi does not deliver next week, either you’re better off keeping your cash, or getting more bang for your buck,” said Laurent Frings, co-head of EMEA credit research at Aberdeen Asset Management.

Guidance for the deal followed at the swaps plus 230bp area (plus or minus 3bp) for a 750m size on books in excess of 1.85bn, later fixing at the tight end.

The result should encourage further supply, a second banker away from the deal said. But he pointed out that BNP Paribas’s Tier 2 annual target (2bn-3bn for each of the next three years) is higher than many of its peers.

“BNP needs to be picking windows as soon as they’re open, but others may wait to see if there’s a better entry point,” the banker said.

TOO SOON?

While the transaction shows the market is open for Tier 2 debt from strong lenders, questions remain as to when and how the AT1 market will open.

While many names have clawed back much of their recent losses, yields remain prohibitively high for some and appetite for the asset class remains patchy.

Concerns around Deutsche’s ability to pay coupons meant its AT1s were among the hardest hit. Its 1.75bn 6% perpetual non-call 2022s are still bid at 79.9 to yield 10.6%, for example, making further issuance untenable.

“In order to sell, you’ve got to get to a position where you have a number of weeks where the market is really calm, as well as encourage people who are already long to buy even more,” added Ben Bennett, a credit strategist at Legal & General.

“It’s possible, but it’s not the best technical backdrop.” (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Matthew Davies)