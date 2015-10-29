FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BNP Paribas ex-boss Prot joins Boston Consulting
October 29, 2015 / 9:37 AM / in 2 years

MOVES-BNP Paribas ex-boss Prot joins Boston Consulting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Baudouin Prot, the former head of French bank BNP Paribas, has joined Boston Consulting as a senior adviser, the international management consultancy said on Thursday.

Prot, shaper of the bank’s strategy for over a decade, was its chairman until last year after being chief executive from 2003 until 2011.

He resigned last September after the record-breaking $8.9 billion fine the bank paid for violating U.S. sanctions against countries including Sudan.

Sources said at the time that Prot “felt the need to take responsibility” for the ultimately costly and embarrassing sanctions-busting era.

He is also non-executive director at a number of French blue-chip companies. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)

