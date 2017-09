Nov 20 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas SA :

* Announces new executive team for Corporate & Institutional Banking division renamed from Corporate and Investment Banking

* BNP Paribas Securities Services to join Corporate & Institutional Banking division but maintains separate legal structure