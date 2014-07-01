FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BNP CEO says can absorb U.S. fine without cash call - paper
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2014 / 6:57 PM / 3 years ago

BNP CEO says can absorb U.S. fine without cash call - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - French bank BNP Paribas can withstand the impact of the record $9 billion fine imposed on it by U.S. authorities without having to raise fresh capital, Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe told Les Echos newspaper in an interview.

“I‘m not trying to minimise the financial impact, which is enormous,” the CEO was quoted by the newspaper as saying in the interview published on its website on Tuesday.

“The bank could have reinvested this money in the company or distributed it to shareholders. I say it again, we are financially solid ... a group like BNP Paribas can absorb a shock like that without calling on the market.”

Asked whether his predecessor, Baudouin Prot, now chairman of the bank, had been weakened by the episode, Bonnafe said he would remain in the role “even if the shock is as hard for him as for the rest of the group”.

BNP Paribas pleaded guilty to two criminal charges and agreed to pay almost $9 billion to resolve accusations that it had violated U.S. sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran, in a severe punishment aimed at sending a clear message to other financial institutions around the world. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Alexandria Sage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.