BNP Paribas turns to Singapore dollars for Tier 2 capital
November 26, 2015 / 3:38 AM / 2 years ago

BNP Paribas turns to Singapore dollars for Tier 2 capital

Kit Yin Boey

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 26 (IFR) - French lender BNP Paribas is marketing Basel III-compliant Tier 2 Singapore dollar bonds at a price guidance in the 4.5% area.

The offering follows counterpart BPCE’s S$150 million ($106.6 million) 4.45 percent 10.5-year non-call 5.5 bonds sold in June. The BPCE notes, which will be used as a reference, are now indicated at around 4.4 percent. This means BNP is offering a marginal premium at guidance.

The latest T2 notes are expected to score Baa2/BBB, below the issuer’s ratings of A1/A+.

BNP, OCBC and UOB are joint lead managers and bookrunners for the issue, which is expected to price today. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

