BNP now sees U.S. rate hike in March 2016
October 2, 2015 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

BNP now sees U.S. rate hike in March 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas’ U.S. economists on Friday pushed out their call on the timing of a U.S. rate increase to March 2016 from December in the wake of a surprisingly weak nonfarm payrolls report.

The U.S. Labor Department said on Friday U.S. employers outside the farm sector added 142,000 workers in September, far fewer than the 203,000 forecast among economists polled by Reuters. Wage growth also stalled last month.

“At this stage we pushed the date of lift off to March,” the BNP U.S. economists wrote in a research note.

BNP is one of the 22 top Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Fed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

