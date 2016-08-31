FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong fines BNP Paribas' wealth management arm HK$4 mln for overcharging
August 31, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong fines BNP Paribas' wealth management arm HK$4 mln for overcharging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's securities regulator on Wednesday said it has fined French lender BNP Paribas' wealth management arm HK$4 million ($516,000) for overcharging clients between 2011 and 2013.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in a statement said BNP Paribas Wealth Management (BNPPWM) overcharged clients an aggregate HK$9.5 million over 2,300 equity, bond, structured product, fund and derivative transactions.

The SFC said BNPPWM breached the regulator's code of conduct with the charges - which exceeded those outlined in documentation provided to clients - by "failing to exercise due skill, care and diligence to ensure the monetary benefits it received from client transactions were fair and reasonable, and in accordance with its representations to the clients".

BNPPWM self-reported the incident and has repaid the charges, the SFC said.

BNPPWM could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Michelle Price)

