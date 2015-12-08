BNP Paribas Fortis proposes 2 bln eur interim dividend

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Fortis will propose at its extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on Dec. 23 the distribution of an interim dividend of 4.15 per share, the bank said in a statement.

French parent BNP Paribas, which bought Fortis Bank in a rescue deal at the height of the financial crisis, could ripe as a result around 2 billion euros ($2.17 billion), according to Reuters calculations.

BNP Paribas Fortis paid 1.25 billion euros in dividends for the whole 2014, based on a 2.58 euro dividend distribution per share, the bank said in its annual report.

BNP Paribas owns 99.93 percent of BNP Paribas Fortis.

“The proposed distribution, which is authorized by the regulatory authority, is the result of sound capital management and will not affect the capacity of BNP Paribas Fortis to invest in the development of its business and to continue to be a strong partner for the Belgian economy,” the bank said in a statement.