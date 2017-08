June 7 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Securities Services, a unit of BNP Paribas Group, has appointed Patrick Hayes head of UK, Middle East and South Africa.

Hayes, who was previously managing director of State Street Corp's International Fund Services Europe, takes over from James McAleenan, who is retiring.

Hayes will join BNP Paribas Securities Services June end and be based in London. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)