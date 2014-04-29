FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNP Paribas IP hires new institutional business CEO
April 29, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

BNP Paribas IP hires new institutional business CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Investment Partners, the asset management arm of BNP Paribas, said on Tuesday it had appointed David Kiddie as chief executive of its institutional business.

Kiddie will take over at the end of June from Philippe Marchessaux, who will remain chief executive of BNP IP. Kiddie joins from AMP Capital Investors in Australia, where he was chief investment officer.

“David Kiddie’s appointment is a key step in BNPP IP’s strategic plan to further develop its institutional franchise,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Jessop. Editing by Chris Vellacott)

