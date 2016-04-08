FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNP Paribas CEO says no plan to grow presence in Italy
April 8, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

BNP Paribas CEO says no plan to grow presence in Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CERNOBBIO, Italy, April 8 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas has no intention of expanding its presence in Italy, the chief executive of the French bank said on Friday.

BNP Paribas, which bought Italian bank Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL) back in 2006, is often mentioned in the press as a potential investor in Italian banks.

“We have no plan to expand in Italy,” CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafé told Reuters on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti business conference.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak

