BNP appoints CIB chief, extends responsibilities of deputy COO
September 22, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

BNP appoints CIB chief, extends responsibilities of deputy COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas said on Monday it appointed Yann Gerardin as head of corporate and investment banking and gave additional duties to Alain Papiasse, the French bank’s deputy chief operating officer to whom Gerardin will report.

BNP Paribas said Papiasse would become the group’s management representative in North America in charge of implementing the bank’s remediation plan after its $8.9 billion fine for sanctions violations earlier this year. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Andrew Callus)

