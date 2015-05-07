FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNP Paribas placing Klepierre shares at 39.40-39.60 eur/shr- traders
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

BNP Paribas placing Klepierre shares at 39.40-39.60 eur/shr- traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 7 (Reuters) - French bank BNP Paribas is placing 22 million shares its owns in French shopping mall operator Klepierre at 39.40 to 39.60 euros per share, traders said on Thursday.

BNP Paribas said on Wednesday that it was selling the shares, equivalent to 7 percent of Klepierre’s capital, in a private placement with institutional investors.

The bank said that Klepierre’s largest shareholder Simon Property Group had placed an order for a 2 percent stake as part of the placement. (Reporting by Alexandre Bosenbaum-Granier; Writing by Leigh Thomas)

