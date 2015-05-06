FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNP Paribas says selling 7 pct of Klepierre in placement
May 6, 2015

BNP Paribas says selling 7 pct of Klepierre in placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - French bank BNP Paribas said on Wednesday it was selling part of its stake in French shopping mall operator Klepierre by private placement with institutional investors.

The bank said it was selling 22 million shares or 7 percent of Klepierre’s capital, and Simon Property Group placing an order for 2 percent of the company’s capital through the placement.

BNP Paribas said it had committed hold on to its remaining 6.5 percent stake in Klepierre for 90 days after the deal.

The results of the placement, for which BNP Paribas acted as the sole coordinator and bookrunner, are to be announced after the book building is closed. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Leila Abboud)

