BNP Paribas raises 870 mln eur in Klepierre stake sale
May 7, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BNP Paribas raises 870 mln eur in Klepierre stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 7 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas said on Thursday that it had placed 22 million shares it owned in Klepierre at 39.60 euros each, raising 870 million euros ($988 million) for the French bank.

The bank said that the sale, via a private placement with institutional investors, would have a positive impact of 5 basis points on its common equity tier one ratio, assuming a pay-out ratio of 45 percent.

“This transaction is part of BNP Paribas’ active management of its equity investment portfolio,” it said in a statement.

BNP sold 7 percent of Klepierre’s capital in the sale and will retain a 6.5 percent stake in the French shopping mall operator following the deal. ($1 = 0.8803 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)

