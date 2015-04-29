FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BNP Paribas taps personal finance head to replace departing deputy CEO
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2015 / 4:11 PM / 2 years ago

BNP Paribas taps personal finance head to replace departing deputy CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas said on Wednesday its head of personal finance Thierry Laborde had been named to replace departing deputy CEO Francois Villeroy de Galhau.

Though he will not get the title of deputy CEO, Laborde is to replace Villeroy de Galhau as head of the bank’s main markets of operation from May 4 following the latter’s departure to lead a French government-sponsored investment drive.

Sources told Reuters that Villeroy de Galhau’s departure was could be a maneuver to pave the way for his possible nomination to head the French central bank after its current governor Christian Noyer retires later his year. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Leila Abboud)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.