a year ago
June 22, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

Ex-BNP Paribas head of spot currency trading sues bank

Anjuli Davies

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - A former head of spot currency trading at BNP Paribas is claiming the French bank dismissed him for whistle blowing, according to a court filing released on Wednesday.

Bob de Groot is scheduled to appear at the Central London Employment Tribunal on July 5.

BNP Paribas declined to comment.

Groot was suspended by BNP Paribas in 2014 as part of a global investigation into possible currency market manipulation. He did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment via LinkedIn.

A growing number of former bank staff are going to employment tribunals in London with unfair dismissal lawsuits in the wake of a crackdown on the banking industry after the financial crisis.

Reporting By Anjuli Davies. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
