BNP Paribas appoints new country head for Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas, France’s largest bank, said on Wednesday it appointed Philippe Aroyo as country head for Malaysia and chief executive of BNP Paribas Malaysia Bhd with immediate effect.

Aroyo, who has been with BNP for 26 years, takes over the role from Krishna Chetti, who will move to take on a new position. Prior to the new appointment, Aroyo was the country head for BNP Paribas United Arab Emirates (UAE) since 2008. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)